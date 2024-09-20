Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,965 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $292.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

