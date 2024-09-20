Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,122 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.76 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

