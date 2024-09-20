Callan Capital LLC Acquires 7,166 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 91.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

