Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.