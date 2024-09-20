Callan Capital LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

