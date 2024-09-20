Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $169.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

