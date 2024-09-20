Callan Capital LLC Sells 9,372 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

GEM stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $990.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

