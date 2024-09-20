Callan Capital LLC Sells 8,176 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JMST stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

