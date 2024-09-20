37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ) Director Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ – Get Free Report) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $25,000.00.
37 Capital Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company has a 33% interest in the Extra High property located to the northeast of Kamloops, British Columbia. It also has royalty interests in various lithium mineral properties located in the Province of Ontario.
