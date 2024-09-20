Callan Capital LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

