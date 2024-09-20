Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 3,396 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 1.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $29,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

