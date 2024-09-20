Callan Capital LLC Has $21.03 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $579.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.