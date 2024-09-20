Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $25,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $111.14.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

