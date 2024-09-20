ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $35,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,509,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of ACIW opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

