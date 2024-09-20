Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.