Joseph Group Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

