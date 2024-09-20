Joseph Group Capital Management Has $571,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

