Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.20 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

