Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136,106 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 165,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,699.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,702. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

