Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,156 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000.

MDYG stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

