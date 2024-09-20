Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,832,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,208,000 after buying an additional 398,350 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,217,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,206,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,567,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $282.18 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,145 shares of company stock worth $10,629,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

