Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

BlackRock stock opened at $934.61 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $942.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $866.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.30.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $902.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.