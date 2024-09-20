Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $87,074,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,710 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $247.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average of $217.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

