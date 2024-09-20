Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,649 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $490.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

