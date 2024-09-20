Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 37.5% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 419,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $268.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.32.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

