Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $208.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

