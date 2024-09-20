Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $409.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.37. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $417.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.88.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

