Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 952.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $911.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $861.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $775.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

