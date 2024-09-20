Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.94

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 1026943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $515,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,561 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

