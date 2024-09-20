Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.43

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.43 and last traded at $162.80, with a volume of 245566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

