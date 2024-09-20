FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.97

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 59814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.