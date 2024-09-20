Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.66

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.66 and last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 28080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nelnet

Nelnet Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.