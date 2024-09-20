Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,036,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the previous session’s volume of 604,285 shares.The stock last traded at $12.07 and had previously closed at $12.22.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company has a current ratio of 76.87, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,153.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,250. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 92.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 353,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

