Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 957940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,502,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 131,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

