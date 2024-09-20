Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.74

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 525165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $622,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.