One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.74

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 26685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $952,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,351.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $709,258 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

