iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.01

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.01 and last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 81339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.87.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.