Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.02 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $457.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.