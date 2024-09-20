United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 4.2%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.23. 3,502,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,011,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

