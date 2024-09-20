Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.84

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $85.95, with a volume of 1135896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,758,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

