Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.71

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.71 and last traded at $211.71, with a volume of 23416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.16.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

