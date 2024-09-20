Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.98

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 168450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,678,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 84,087 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

