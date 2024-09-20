KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.37

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.37 and last traded at $88.29, with a volume of 617194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

KB Home Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 134.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

