ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.01

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.01 and last traded at $125.96, with a volume of 52605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

