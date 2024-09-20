Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.65

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.65 and last traded at $155.06, with a volume of 368043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.80.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,316 shares of company stock worth $87,718,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ares Management by 58.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,191,000 after buying an additional 933,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,754,000 after buying an additional 453,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,171,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,376,000 after acquiring an additional 603,676 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

