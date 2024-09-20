CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.84

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.84 and last traded at $90.79, with a volume of 2992366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

