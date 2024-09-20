Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.75

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.75 and last traded at $157.26, with a volume of 2442240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Blackstone Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

