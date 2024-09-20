Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.56

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 881951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

