Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 6253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 212.04% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.