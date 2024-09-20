Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 66.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Progressive by 90.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $255.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.